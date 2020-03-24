|
|
David Stanley Helewski
David "Sprocket" Stanley Helewski, 68, of Bad Axe, passed away after a short illness, Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Royal Oak while under hospice care.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1952 at Hubbard Memorial Hospital in Bad Axe to the late Stanley and Rita (Kubacki) Helewski. He married Jean Puvalowski on Aug. 8, 1981 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Parisville. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2018.
Dave was a 1970 graduate of Ubly High School. After high school he worked construction for a few years before moving back and working on the family farm which he eventually took over. He continued farming for decades both for himself and for Maurers from the Ruth/Harbor Beach area. Dave was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Smith Corners for many years where he was also an usher and a member of the Holy Name Men's Club. In his younger years, Dave enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He also enjoyed watching and listening to sports and working on word finds. He was quite the cook and loved making authentic Polish food and sharing his signature dishes with others. Above all, he loved his children, polka dancing, and spoiling his two grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his three children, Stacey (Ronald) Roberts of Surprise, AZ, Erica Helewski of Grand Rapids, Craig (Kayla) Helewski of Wytheville, VA; two grandchildren, Ellie and Henry Helewski; nine siblings, Patricia (Kenneth) Majeski of Kinde, Margaret Andreski-Frantz of Myrtle Beach, SC, Susanna (Carl) Weber of Ubly, Barbara (Don) Kolar of Minden City, Carlin (Stephen) Maurer of Bad Axe; Marilyn (Robert) Grocholski of Bay City, Rick (Julie) Helewski of Ubly, Mary Jo (Barry) Wolschleger of Ubly, Laurie (Richard) Block of Ubly; one brother-in-law, Brian Maurer of Florence, WI; step-mother-in-law, Betty Puvalowski; eight in-laws, Debra (David) Armbruster of Pigeon, Claude (Denise) Puvalowski of Ruth, Loraine (William) Goretski of Port Austin, Diane Puvalowski of Bad Axe, Jamie (David) Siemen of Harbor Beach, Scott (Caren) Puvalowski of Ubly, Angela (Charles) Stringer of Palms; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Elizabeth "Betty" Maurer, two brothers-in-law, Marvin Andreski and Dick Frantz, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and MaryAnn (Plevnia) Puvalowski.
Due to current restrictions of COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass and one heck of party in celebration of his life will be held at the family farm at a future date.
Memorials can be made to David's family, care of his daughter, Erica. Please call the funeral home for further details.
Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for David's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020