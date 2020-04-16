Home

Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
Deanna F. Messing


1941 - 2020
Deanna F. Messing Obituary
Deanna F. Messing
Deanna F. Messing, 78, of Romeo since 1967 passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township. Deanna was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Bad Axe, Michigan, the daughter of Daniel and Emma (Heleski) Duda. She married Thomas Messing on Oct. 26, 1963 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Rapson, Michigan. Deanna retired in 1967 as a secretary for Manhattan Container company in Hazel Park where she worked for many years. After her retirement, she spent her time raising her five children. Along with her family, they were long time members of St Clement Catholic Church in Romeo. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking/baking, gardening, and taking care of her flowers.
Deanna is survived by her husband Tom, children: Cheryl Messing of Shelby Twp., Cindy Rutyna of Plymouth, David (Candice) Messing of Shelby Twp., Matthew Messing of Macomb Township & Elizabeth (Eric) Stahmer of Shelby Township. Also survived by grandchildren Jacob & Rachel Rutyna, Lincoln, Grant, and Alexa Messing. Siblings include Theresa (Dennis) Wojtalewicz & James (Michelle) Duda. Deanna was preceded in death by her brother William Duda.
Funeral services will be at St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo. Public visitation will be on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo Michigan. Donations to Samaritan House would be appreciated. Mail to Samaritan House, 62324 Van Dyke, Washington Michigan 48094.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020
