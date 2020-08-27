1/1
Deborah E. Green
Deborah E. Green, 72, of Ann Arbor, formerly of Bad Axe, Michigan passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. Debbie was the only child of Raymond and Deloris (Sandham) Green.
Debbie attended Bad Axe Public Schools with the Class of 1966 up to the sixth grade. She and her parents moved to Albion where she graduated from Albion High School, Kalamazoo College, University of Michigan and the Detroit College of Law. She spent her career as an attorney defending women and children in abusive relationships and as an advocate for women's rights. Debbie loved music and the arts and was an active supporter.
She is survived by her cousins Jane Vallier Fey of Wilmette, Ill., Mary Vallier Kaplan of Peterborough, N.H., Carol Briggs of Jackson, Ransom Briggs of St. Johns, Michael Briggs of Higgins Lake, Mark Green of Bad Axe, and special friend Griffith Dick of Whitmore Lake. Cremation has taken place. A private grave side service will be held at a future date at the Caseville Township Cemetery where she will be buried beside her parents.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
