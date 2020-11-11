1/1
Deborah Ila Thuemmel
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Ila Thuemmel
Deborah Ila Thuemmel, 67, formerly of Port Austin, passed away on Nov. 7 at Courtney Manor, Bad Axe.
Deborah (Debbie) was born Aug. 17, 1953 to William and Ila (Coulston ) Thuemmel, Port Austin. She attended Port Austin schools for several years and graduated from North Huron High School with the Special Education Class of 1972. For most of her life after that, Debbie lived in Adult Foster Care Homes. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, working, and the friendships acquired at Thumb Industries and Huron Behavioral Health Community Links, as well as attending many of her family's special events.
Deborah is survived by four brothers, William (Ellen) Thuemmel of The Villages, Fla., David (Charlotte) Thuemmel and Douglas (Dorothy) Thuemmel, both of Port Austin, Kurt (Kathy) Thuemmel of Rockford, and a sister Carol (Terry) Royce, of Grand Rapids. She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Deborah spent many years living at the Rockefeller AFC home in Gagetown. Her family would like to thank Sharyn Rockefeller for those 23 years of loving care. The professional staff at Courtney Manor, where Debbie lived for the last six years, also deserves our thanks for their friendly and compassionate care, which provided her an almost home-like atmosphere.
Her disabilities affected her health and cognition, but did not destroy Debbie's smile and friendliness to others.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Michigan Special Olympics.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Debbie will be missed by many
She is a sweatheart
Jean Thompson
Friend
November 10, 2020
Deb I love u and you will be greatly missed .That big girl won’t be waving to you and I in the mirror anymore . Written this I have tears rolling down my face you really were loved at Courtney Manor and will be. greatly missed. ❤❤Fly high girl I will never forget you , you were definitely one of a kind.
Tracy Hessling
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved