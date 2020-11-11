Deborah Ila Thuemmel
Deborah Ila Thuemmel, 67, formerly of Port Austin, passed away on Nov. 7 at Courtney Manor, Bad Axe.
Deborah (Debbie) was born Aug. 17, 1953 to William and Ila (Coulston ) Thuemmel, Port Austin. She attended Port Austin schools for several years and graduated from North Huron High School with the Special Education Class of 1972. For most of her life after that, Debbie lived in Adult Foster Care Homes. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics
, working, and the friendships acquired at Thumb Industries and Huron Behavioral Health Community Links, as well as attending many of her family's special events.
Deborah is survived by four brothers, William (Ellen) Thuemmel of The Villages, Fla., David (Charlotte) Thuemmel and Douglas (Dorothy) Thuemmel, both of Port Austin, Kurt (Kathy) Thuemmel of Rockford, and a sister Carol (Terry) Royce, of Grand Rapids. She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Deborah spent many years living at the Rockefeller AFC home in Gagetown. Her family would like to thank Sharyn Rockefeller for those 23 years of loving care. The professional staff at Courtney Manor, where Debbie lived for the last six years, also deserves our thanks for their friendly and compassionate care, which provided her an almost home-like atmosphere.
Her disabilities affected her health and cognition, but did not destroy Debbie's smile and friendliness to others.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Michigan Special Olympics
.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
.