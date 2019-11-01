|
Deborah J. Gatewood, 70 of Harbor Beach, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Indiana. She was born on Sept. 29, 1949 in Harbor Beach to the late Robert and Myrtle "Peg" (Wilson) Veldman. Debbie and Gregory Gatewood were united in marriage on May 4, 1968 in Port Huron. Over the years Debbie worked in retail until she obtained a degree in accounting in 1994. She then went on to become a bookkeeper working at Farmer Jack, and later owned and operated Gates Upholstery. She was a longstanding member of the American Legion Post 197 Auxiliary, where she also served as an officer, and she was active and always involved with her church family. Debbie loved arts and crafts, and was continually bringing messy gifts to give to her grandchildren - most recently a pottery wheel that she and her youngest granddaughter attempted to use, putting mud and water all over the kitchen. Debbie loved Harbor Beach and the water, and many happy memories have been shared of her swimming, canoeing down the river, being caught in the undertow in California but refusing to yell for help, and inner tubing on the lake with her siblings and nephews. Debbie also loved animals, and was always taking in the strays that people dropped at her lane. During the last few weeks of her illness and as she finally went Home, her kitten Noelle was constantly at the foot of her bed, or sleeping nestled next to her side bringing her comfort. Debbie is survived by her husband Gregory Gatewood of Muncie, Indiana, daughter Kimberly (Dennis) Livingston of Yorktown, Indiana, three grandchildren, Reilly, Brynna and Keira Livingston, siblings: Robert (Nancy) Veldman of Harbor Beach, David (Christine) Veldman of Jeddo, Carol (Garth) Booms of Rogers, Minnesota, and many special nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews she loved dearly and with all of her heart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Internment will take place at Rock Falls Cemetery. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019