Deborah Lynn Thompson
Deborah Lynn Thompson, 71, of Frankenmuth passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Covenant HealthCare – Cooper in Saginaw. Debbie was born November 12, 1948 in Wyandotte, the daughter of the late Robert and Isabelle (Cadzow) Cameron and graduated from Cement City High School with the class of 1966. She later attended Eastern Michigan University where she studied early childhood education. She used this training as a preschool aide while living in Ypsilanti and she also worked in the kitchen for the Human Development Commission in Huron County. Although she held several jobs, Debbie's most cherished position was as a homemaker and mother. She was united in marriage to Joseph Allen Thompson on Aug. 26, 1978 in Sandusky, and he preceded her in death in 1991. Debbie possessed a deep love for children and animals and was happiest when she could be with her family. She attended St. John Episcopal Church on Sand Point and was an avid Bingo player.
Left to cherish her memory are two children, Joshua Allen Thompson of Fairgrove, Jennifer Thompson and her boyfriend, Paul Szpunar, of Fairgrove; one granddaughter, Caspian Thompson of Akron; two sisters and their spouses, Gloria and John Morris of Texas, Karen and Dan Mashike of Vassar; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Debbie was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Allen Thompson, Jr. in 1979.
Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Autism Speaks or to the Thompson Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Jennifer Thompson, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2020