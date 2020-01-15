Home

Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church
Milford, MI
View Map

Della Favazza


1931 - 2020
Della Favazza Obituary
Della Favazza, 88, of Sand Point, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Della was born April 22,1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Benedict and Sophia Patykowski. She married Peter Favazza on June 2, 1951 in Dearborn. She worked in retail and at the Ford Motor Company as an administrative assistant. She split her time between Sand Point and Boca Raton, Florida. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and a volunteer at Scheurer Hospital. Della loved to golf and was an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting and quilting. Della is survived by her husband Peter; children Patricia (John) Ladd and Thomas (Nimoza); grandchildren Bryan (Jenna), Steven (Lauren), Nathan (Brittany), Lauren and Peter; great-grandchildren Evan, Kara and Lucy; sister Cheri (George) Shaw and the late Joan (Ted) Zamborowski. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford. There will be a memorial mass and interment in the spring at St. Roch Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
