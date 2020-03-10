|
Delores Elizabeth Collison
Delores Elizabeth Collison, 81, of Pigeon, was called to her eternal home on March 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland. She was born Oct. 30, 1938 to the late Ferdinand and Lydia (Wolf) Baur in Detroit. As a child she moved to the Pigeon area and spent the rest of her life in Pigeon and Bad Axe. Delores married Charles Voelker on Dec. 12, 1969; he preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1991. She was the step-mother of the late Kim Voelker Fischione and the late Vicki Voelker and Sharon Voelker Genis. On May 11, 2002 she married Fred Collison; he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2016.
Delores was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. She was baptized at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Detroit on Dec. 18, 1938 and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Linkville on June 1, 1952. Delores was actively involved in the choir and the Women's Society. Her willingness to serve, dependability as a volunteer and steadfast presence on a variety of committees was a powerful witness to her Christian faith.
Delores was employed by the Wallace and Morley Elevator, The Thumb National Bank in Pigeon, the Huron County Register of Deeds and the Huron County Extension Office. She thoroughly enjoyed running the roads as a courier for Signature Bank, Bad Axe. She was a very involved member of the Bad Axe Business and Professional Women's Organization and the Bad Axe Women's Life Organization.
Delores' interests were diverse and kept her very connected to her community and friends. She loved to square dance and was a member of the Thumb Area Square Dancers. Her love of history is evidenced as a founder of the Huron County Historical Society. She is also a Life Time Member of the Bad Axe Historical Society. She was also an accomplished seamstress throughout her life. Many happy times were spent eating out with her friends. She had a special place in her heart for animals and always was willing to provide a safe home for a stray cat. Her greatest joy was visiting with her many Wolf Family cousins where she enjoyed reminding them that she was "the oldest cousin."
She leaves no immediate family but many cousins from both her Baur and Wolf roots. Delores loved life, her collections and fully engaging with family, friends and co-workers. Her dry wit and unconditional kindness will be treasured and missed.
A visitation will be at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 7369 Berne Road, Pigeon, MI 48755 from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The funeral service will be immediately following the visitation at noon Friday, March 13. Internment will take place at the Colfax Township Cemetery in Bad Axe. Champagne Funeral Chapel of Pigeon is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne or the Thumb Animal Shelter 2260 S. Elton Road, Elkton, MI 48731 or a .
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020