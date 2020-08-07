Delphine M. Karsmarski
Delphine M. Karsmarski, 95, of Port Austin died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
Delphine was born on May 28, 1925 in Bad Axe, Michigan, the daughter of the late Casimer and Catherine (Duda) Lerash. She was a 1943 graduate of Kinde High School. She and Walter F. Karsmarski were married on Nov. 22, 1947 in St. Mary's Catholic Church of Dwight Township. Her loving husband preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2015.
Delphine was a member of Annunciation of the Lord Parish (St. Michael Church) in Port Austin. She was an avid reader and loved keeping up on current events including politics. Delphine was a wonderful homemaker. She loved to cook, bake, and can. She was especially known for her outstanding pies and turkey dinners. She also enjoyed music, bingo, and word puzzles. Delphine had an unconditional love for her family and God. Her family greatly loved and respected her, and she will be missed forever.
Delphine is survived by her daughters Mrs. Colleen M. (Lawrence) Krohn of Elkton and Dr. Marlene H. (Mark) Mullin of Troy; her grandchildren Charles W. (Bronwyn) Krohn of Grand Rapids, Jennifer M. Krohn of Royal Oak; and her great-grandchildren Maya & Mason Krohn of Grand Rapids. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law Jennie Barker, Eileen Lerash, and Linda Lerash as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings Stanley, Ernie, Raymond, Edward, and Archie Lerash, Virginia Bolda, and Rose Gottschalk.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Annunciation of the Lord Parish, Port Austin. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde and at the church Monday from 10 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
We would like to thank the staff of Huron County Medical Care Facility for their kind care of our dear Mother. Donations may be made to the Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.