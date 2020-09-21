Delphine Marie Halasz
Delphine Marie Halasz, 88, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, at McLaren Thumb Regional Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1931 to the late Frank and Bessie Forbes.
On March 8, 1952, she married Alfred Halasz and they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Halasz Potato Farm for most of their married lives.
Delphine was a member of the Bad Axe First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed farming with her husband, wood working, flowers and gardening, and was also known for her poems that she wrote.
Delphine is survived by her husband Alfred; her son David (Debi) Halasz; daughters Sandy Halasz, Jean (Ken) Halasz-Kandaris, and Judy Halasz-Centala; her sisters Betty Townley, Connie Ostrander (Lewis); and sister-in-law Pat Huth. Delphine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Jacqueline (Phil), Danelle (Kevin), Megan (Nate), Chad (fiancée' Natalie), Michael (Cassie), Destin (Amanda), Benjamin, and Jessica (fiancé' Jared); great grandchildren Keira, Damian, Owen, Gabrielle, Brooklyn, Evelyn, Seraphina, Brendon, Jayden and Saria.
Delphine was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Charles Townley, and Robert Huth; and sister-in-law Violet Halasz.
Visitation for Delphine will be on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, from 2-8 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, with Pastor Tim Callow of the First United Methodist Church officiating.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bad Axe.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com