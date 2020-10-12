1/1
Dennis Joseph Louwers
Dennis Joseph Louwers, 60, of Caseville, formerly of Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Dennis was born Feb. 16, 1960 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.
He graduated from South Lake High School in 1978. He was an extremely proud "Sparty" graduating from Michigan State University as an Evans Scholar. He attended Coley Law School before meeting his wife of 35 years Natalie Merrill. They moved to Florida and Dennis owned and operated Air Doctor Air Conditioning and Heating for many years. Dennis was blessed to come back to Michigan a year ago. He bought a home and really enjoyed meeting people, watching deer run through his yard and bird watching. His family want to thank all the workers who finished his new home in Caseville, especially his neighbor Greg and his caretaker Cathy. He is going to be missed by all.
Dennis is survived by his wife Natalie; daughter April, son Josh, and his very special grandson Carter. Dennis has seven siblings Mike, Cheryl (Art), Kim, Kevin (Mary), Michelle (Fiore), Steve (Michelle) and Sean (Melissa). Dennis is now back in the loving arms of his mother Maurine. Also preceding him in death were his father Jay and mother-in-law Norma Merrill.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date at the Caseville Eagles Club. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

