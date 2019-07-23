Dennis S. Peyok

Dennis S. Peyok, 58, died on July 14, 2019, after a short illness. He was surrounded by family and friends at his home in Denver, Colorado. Dennis was born in Bad Axe on Aug. 1, 1960, to Sylvester and Anna (Krozek) Peyok. He graduated from North Huron High School in 1978 and earned a master of science degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2006. Dennis married Pam Yaroch on Aug. 24, 1979. In 1980, he joined the Air Force and served for 20 years, throughout which time he and his family were stationed in California, Germany, Iceland, and Virginia. After retiring from the Air Force he went on to a second career in the defense industry, most recently working as a systems engineer at SAIC. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, good beer, and most of all spending time with his grandkids. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Lyn, son-in-law Chad, grandchildren Maeve and Dean, and sister Laurie. A celebration of his life will be held in Denver. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 23, 2019