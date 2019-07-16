Diana M. Bodner, 72, of Bad Axe and formerly of Kinde, passed away on July 13, 2019, at Covenant Hospital – Cooper in Saginaw. Diana was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Bad Axe, to the late Bernard and Alice (Byarski) Heilig. On Dec. 21, 1971, she married the love of her life, Louis Bodner, in Farmington Hills. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2006. She was a wonderful mother and care giver. Diana adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, gardening vegetables and tending to her flowers. Diana is survived by her children, James (Heidi) Bodner of Warren, Tammy (David) Schoenfeldt of Port Austin, and Deanna (Gary) Lincoln of Milford; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Jesse, Jessica, Miranda, and Michael; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kenzington, Thomas and Jayden. She is also survived by her special friend, Gary Shuff of Bad Axe; brother, Gary (Liz) Heilig of Commerce Township; Darlene Heilig of Bad Axe, who was always more of a sister than a cousin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bodner; and her brother, Gene Heilig. Per Diana's wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. Her cremains will be buried at a later date at New River Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the family discretionary fund. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019