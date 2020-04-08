|
|
Diane Esther Germain
Diane Esther Germain, 75, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She was born May 31, 1944 in Detroit and was a long-time resident of both Bad Axe and most recently Grand Blanc.
From a young age, Diane loved all things associated with being on the water. From water skiing to boating, she was always happiest on the lake. She enjoyed the theater, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends.
Known for her keen eye for decorating and her immaculate housekeeping skills, she was often told her home belonged in a magazine. She made holidays beautiful and always very special.
Her greatest loves were her faith, her children, and her dog Mandee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Esther Germain, as well as her sister Donna Boniface. Diane is survived by her son Robert Hill of Janesville, Wisconnsin, her daughter Victoria Hill of Shelby Township, nephew Paul (Shelia) Boniface of Lapeer, great niece Emily Boniface of Lapeer and many loving friends.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private graveside service will take place at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy with immediate family.
Memorials may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020