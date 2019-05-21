Dolores H. Matelski, 90, of Kinde, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe under hospice care after a short illness. She was born in Lincoln Township on March 2, 1929 to the late Charles and Rose (Rice) Matelski. Dolores was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dwight Township. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Sharon Weber and her husband, Ken of Kinde; her grandchildren: Jodi Kennedy and her husband, Dan and Amy Callaghan and her husband, Colin; her great-grandchildren: Zachary and Kylie Kennedy and Aidan and Grace Callaghan. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Matelski of Kinde; her sisters, Irene Strozeski of Port Austin, Mary Matelski of Kinde and Michalene Champagne of Bad Axe; her sisters-in-law: Marlene Matelski of Kinde and Venice Matelski of Kinde; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: George and Leonard Matelski; her sisters, Josephine (Martin) Reehl, Rita (Ervin) Williams, Beatrice (Joseph) Dobson, and Margie (Fred) Harris; her brothers-in-law: Harry Strozeski and Jerry Champagne. Per Dolores' wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial mass will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Dwight Township with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Courtney Manor and Compassus Hospice for their attentive care in her final days. Memorials may be offered to or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary