Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
For more information about
Dolores Matelski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dwight Township, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dwight Township, MI
View Map

Dolores H. Matelski


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores H. Matelski Obituary
Dolores H. Matelski, 90, of Kinde, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe under hospice care after a short illness. She was born in Lincoln Township on March 2, 1929 to the late Charles and Rose (Rice) Matelski. Dolores was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dwight Township. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Sharon Weber and her husband, Ken of Kinde; her grandchildren: Jodi Kennedy and her husband, Dan and Amy Callaghan and her husband, Colin; her great-grandchildren: Zachary and Kylie Kennedy and Aidan and Grace Callaghan. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Matelski of Kinde; her sisters, Irene Strozeski of Port Austin, Mary Matelski of Kinde and Michalene Champagne of Bad Axe; her sisters-in-law: Marlene Matelski of Kinde and Venice Matelski of Kinde; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: George and Leonard Matelski; her sisters, Josephine (Martin) Reehl, Rita (Ervin) Williams, Beatrice (Joseph) Dobson, and Margie (Fred) Harris; her brothers-in-law: Harry Strozeski and Jerry Champagne. Per Dolores' wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial mass will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Dwight Township with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Courtney Manor and Compassus Hospice for their attentive care in her final days. Memorials may be offered to or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now