Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville
6249 Main Street
Caseville, MI 48725
(989) 856-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville
6249 Main Street
Caseville, MI 48725
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Berne, MI
Dolores Jean Kuch


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Jean Kuch Obituary
Dolores Jean Kuch, 86, of Caseville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Dolores was born Aug. 3, 1932 in Unionville to the late Herbert and Regina (Sutkay) Rieck. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1950. She married Robert J. Kuch on Nov. 18, 1950, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church; after 68 years of marriage he preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2008. She was a lifelong Chandler Township dairy and crop farmer. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. She is survived by her children Sherril (Lee) Steinman of Pigeon, Ronald (Connie) Kuch of Caseville, Ann (Don) Herford of Elkton and Lori (Joe) Neal-Wonsowicz of Pigeon; grandchildren Jeremy (Heidi) Steinman, James (Tricia) Steinman, Jason Kuch, David (Amy) Kuch, Brandon Neal and Rebecca (Jordan) Finkbeiner; great-grandchildren Kaela Steinman, Clayton Steinman, Colton Steinman, Sarah Steinman, Sadie Steinman, Skylar Steinman, Owen Robert Kuch and Jeffrey Finkbeiner; brothers Ken (Vi) Rieck of Bay City and Douglas (Donna) Rieck of Caro; god-daughter Ilene Sentz; dear niece Jan (Gary) Kincade; and cousin and classmate Sherril French. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 24, 2019
