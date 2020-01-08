|
Dolores Marie Rice, 86, of Ubly passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a long illness. She was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit to John M and Lillian (Boyd) Lewis. Dolores and Edward Douglas Rice were married Feb. 27, 1950, in Highland Park. He preceded her in death in 2011. Dolores was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and financial services secretary for many years at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church in Southgate. For many years, she bowled on the Friday night mixed league Mulberry Lanes Kings and Queens. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, reading, crochet, picture puzzles and the past several years her card group at the Ubly Senior Citizens Center. But her greatest joy was her family. Dolores is survived by daughters Doris Washelewski of Riverview and Catherine (Richard) Stacer of Ubly; grandchildren, Doris Hosfelt, Brian Hosfelt, Sarah Dunn, Douglas Washelewski, Shelly (Ted) Bills, Theresa (Paul) Messing, Joseph (Mandy) Stacer and Michael (Melissa) Stacer; great-grandchildren Jasmine and Justin VanAllen, Brian M. Kocsis, Tristian and Kyleigh Washelewski, Mason and Nash Bills, Zachary (Megan Dunsmore), Gabriel and Colton Messing, Abigail and Alexander Stacer, Aiden and Quentin Stacer; sisters, Verna Rehahn and Dianna Lewis; brothers, Gerald, Fred and John Lewis. Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Tabereaux; brothers Richard, James, Roy and Ronald Lewis; sisters infant Catherine and Lillian Korsog. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Brian's House, 664 W. Nebobish Road, Essexville. Arrangements were handled by Molnar Funeral Home in Southgate.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020