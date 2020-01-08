Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Home
14032 Northline Rd
Southgate, MI 48195
734-285-1515

Dolores Marie Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Marie Rice Obituary
Dolores Marie Rice, 86, of Ubly passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a long illness. She was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit to John M and Lillian (Boyd) Lewis. Dolores and Edward Douglas Rice were married Feb. 27, 1950, in Highland Park. He preceded her in death in 2011. Dolores was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and financial services secretary for many years at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church in Southgate. For many years, she bowled on the Friday night mixed league Mulberry Lanes Kings and Queens. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, reading, crochet, picture puzzles and the past several years her card group at the Ubly Senior Citizens Center. But her greatest joy was her family. Dolores is survived by daughters Doris Washelewski of Riverview and Catherine (Richard) Stacer of Ubly; grandchildren, Doris Hosfelt, Brian Hosfelt, Sarah Dunn, Douglas Washelewski, Shelly (Ted) Bills, Theresa (Paul) Messing, Joseph (Mandy) Stacer and Michael (Melissa) Stacer; great-grandchildren Jasmine and Justin VanAllen, Brian M. Kocsis, Tristian and Kyleigh Washelewski, Mason and Nash Bills, Zachary (Megan Dunsmore), Gabriel and Colton Messing, Abigail and Alexander Stacer, Aiden and Quentin Stacer; sisters, Verna Rehahn and Dianna Lewis; brothers, Gerald, Fred and John Lewis. Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Tabereaux; brothers Richard, James, Roy and Ronald Lewis; sisters infant Catherine and Lillian Korsog. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Brian's House, 664 W. Nebobish Road, Essexville. Arrangements were handled by Molnar Funeral Home in Southgate.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -