Services Pollock-Randall Funeral Home 912 Lapeer Ave. Port Huron , MI 48060 (810) 982-0179 Visitation 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Hillside Wesleyan Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Hillside Wesleyan Church Donald James Eilers

Donald James Eilers, 72, of Clyde Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Bad Axe, to the late Alvin and Christine Eilers. He married Gay Wing on March 28, 1969 in Bad Axe. Don worked for Sears for 25 years and retired from Mapal Inc. in 2014. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and graduated from Walsh College with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He was a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church. Don enjoyed his grandkids, gardening, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gay; children, Jim (Debbie) Eilers, Eric Eilers and Elizabeth (Jasen) Heffner; six grandchildren, Addison and Connor Eilers, and Ella, Jacksen, Samuel and Emmalyn Heffner; five brothers, Alvin (Lynne) Eilers, Chuck (Sue) Eilers, David (Jeannie) Eilers, Steve (Sheila) Eilers and Harold Eilers; four sisters, Barbara Eilers, Mary (Bob) Corbett, Pauline (Jim) Myler and Donna (Pete) Marik; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael, in November 2018. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Hillside Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Reverend William Kinnan Jr. will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be in Grand Lawn Cemetery, Pigeon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Wesleyan Church Missions. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019