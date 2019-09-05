|
|
Donald John Arthur Wolschlager, 79, died peacefully of natural causes in Santa Rosa, California, on April 20, 2019, with his family by his side. The family held a small, private ceremony at the National Cemetery in Dixon, California, where his ashes are buried. Mr. Wolschlager was born on his family farm in Bad Axe, Michigan, on March 29, 1940, and grew up with a deep appreciation for hard work and farming. He was the oldest son and second of six children to Donald and Lena Wolschlager. Even in his old age, he loved talking to his grandchildren about the farm and John Deere tractors. After a childhood helping his family run the farm, he sought a life of adventure, which led to a long and distinguished career in the United States Navy. Through the Navy he traveled the world protecting his beloved country and saw action in war and conflicts from Vietnam through the Persian Gulf. Proving that hard work pays, he made it through the enlisted ranks all the way to Master Chief. After a well-deserved retirement, he refused to set foot on a boat again. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He took great pride in protecting his family and making sure his two daughters obtained college educations. He was a great listener and would offer good advice, but only if asked. He adored and doted on his grandchildren, and made sure they learned to play Euchre. As much as he is already missed, his imprint on those who remain is permanent and comforting. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kiyomi, his two daughters, Elizabeth and Michelle, his grandchildren, Abigale and John, his siblings, Alice, Rose Ann, Ronald, Elizabeth and August and their families, and his son in law, David.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019