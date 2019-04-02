Services MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe 302 North Hanselman Bad Axe , MI 48413 (989) 269-6409 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe 302 North Hanselman Bad Axe , MI 48413 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Hubert Parish Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Hubert Parish Burial Following Services church cemetery Donald L. Baird

Donald L. Baird, 85, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully at his home while watching the MSU basketball game on March 31, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. Don was born on July 19, 1933, in Port Huron, to the late Edgar and Genevieve (Prevost) Baird. Don graduated from Marysville High School in 1951. He then served in the U.S. Navy from July 1954 to July 1956. Don was a co-founder of Smith Distributing Company in Bad Axe. He was secretary for the Bad Axe Lion's Club for numerous years and was also a member of the Verona Hills Golf Club. On July 11, 1953, he married Marjorie G. Hinkley at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Lake Port, Michigan. She preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 1999. Don is survived by his two sons: Dr. Don Baird and his wife, Carol, of Delray Beach, Florida and Jim Baird and his wife, Judy of Bad Axe; two daughters: Diane Clark of Bad Axe and Jean Sprecksell and her husband, Jeff, of Charlevoix; his grandchildren: Alison (Don) Boyd, Ashley (Chris) Viadero, Stephanie (Drew) Brining, James (Erin) Baird, Jennifer (Jeff) Bailey, Katie Pfeifle and Nikki Pfeifle; his great-grandchildren: Norah, Thatcher, Hazel, Sadie, Sophie, Mason, Lillian, and Thomas. He is also survived by his sister, Poppy Goddard. Don was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tom Pfeifle and his brother-in-law, John Goddard. Mass of Christian burial will take place 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Hubert Parish with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, you can plant a tree in Don's memory and share a beer with a friend. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019