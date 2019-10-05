|
Donald Loeher, 83, of Caro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Covenant HealthCare-Cooper in Saginaw. Don was born Aug. 13, 1936, in Utica, the son of the late Donald and Katherine (Kane) Loeher and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to the former Bernice (Umschied) Atwell on April 15, 1972 in Pontiac and she survives. Don was an electrical engineer with General Motors working in various plants, retiring from the GM Truck Division, Pontiac in 1990 as a superintendent of maintenance. He enjoyed travel, spending time with family, helping others, woodworking, an avid NASCAR fan and when he couldn't be found he was in the barn tinkering. Don was a member of the Caseville Eagles, Caro Moose Lodge and Pigeon Conservation Club. Don is survived by his wife of 47 years; Bernice, a son, Jeffrey Atwell of Waterford; a granddaughter Emma Atwell of Auburn Hills; two sisters, Donna LaFata of Warren, Patricia Prosperi of Ohio, one brother, Thomas (Linda) Loeher of Romeo and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine Loeher. Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Michele Hile officiating. Military honors will follow under the auspices of the Caro American Legion Post #7 and the U.S. Army. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a contribution to an Autism charity of Michigan C/O Bernice Loeher, 205 W. Sherman St., Caro, MI 48723.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019