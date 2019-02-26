|
|
Donald Ousley, 75, of Filion, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Autumnwood of Deckerville. Donald was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Stockbridge, Michigan, to the late George and Artie (Hale) Ousley. He served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He married Janet Karle on June 12, 1982 in Sand Point. Donald worked many years in maintenance at Evenheat Kiln Co. in Caseville. He is survived by his wife Janet; sister Patricia Ousley-Rich of Ocklawaha, FL; step-children John (Shelly) Nickerson of Pinnebog, Thomas Nickerson of Sebewaing and Brenda (Steve) Schnake of Filion; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three nephews and one niece and nine great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Baker-Olson. No services are planned at this time. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the cremation arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019