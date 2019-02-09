Donald R. Woodchisky, 79, of Ubly passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. He was born on Sept. 30, 1939, in Minden City to the late Walter and Lillian (Lautner) Woodchisky. Donald was a graduate of the South Tyre Elementary School and he attended Ubly High School. He worked for Michigan Sugar in Sebewaing for ten years. Donald enjoyed buying and selling tractors and horses. He also enjoyed playing checkers and solitaire. Donald is survived by his three siblings, Evelyn Wruble of Ubly, John (Jeanette) Woodchisky of Ubly, Agnes (Paul) Schaeffer of Davison; seven nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Donald will be 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Rev. Charles Hammond, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly will be presiding. Donald's final resting place will be with his family at the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Freiburg in the spring. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Please direct memorials to Donald's family, care of his sister Agnes Schaeffer. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Donald's family. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary