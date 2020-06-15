Donna Jean "Dee" McMullen
Donna Jean "Dee" McMullen, 90, of Bad Axe, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Brian's House Hospice in Essexville, following complications from a stroke.
Donna was born Feb. 27, 1930 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Reihl) Knirs. She married Ivan McMullen on Nov. 8, 1947 at the Bad Axe Nazarene Church. They had over 60 years together. He preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2007.
She is survived by her children, Connie Rosinski of Ubly. Fay (Randy) Metheny of Houston, Texas. Wendy (Ron) Bouvrette of Bad Axe.
She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, Tracy Cole of Readsboro, Vermont. Michael Schwerdfeger of Ubly. Steven Metheny of Houston, Texas. Jeremy Bouvrette of Owendale; Jacob Bouvrette of Big Rapids.
Great-grandchildren, Nickolas Cole of Oklahoma. Riley, Aaron Cole of Readsboro, Vermont; two great-great grandchildren, Rebecca Bouvrette of Owendale. Lawson Cole of Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Carmela McMullen of Palm Coast, Florida; sister, Shirley Altmeyer of Henderson, Kentucky.
Donna was preceded in death by her son, Dennis McMullen; three brothers, Walter, Ronald, and Bruce Knirs, Onesister, Joyce Roth.
There will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken placed. Memorials may be offered to Brian's House.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Donna Jean "Dee" McMullen, 90, of Bad Axe, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Brian's House Hospice in Essexville, following complications from a stroke.
Donna was born Feb. 27, 1930 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Reihl) Knirs. She married Ivan McMullen on Nov. 8, 1947 at the Bad Axe Nazarene Church. They had over 60 years together. He preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2007.
She is survived by her children, Connie Rosinski of Ubly. Fay (Randy) Metheny of Houston, Texas. Wendy (Ron) Bouvrette of Bad Axe.
She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, Tracy Cole of Readsboro, Vermont. Michael Schwerdfeger of Ubly. Steven Metheny of Houston, Texas. Jeremy Bouvrette of Owendale; Jacob Bouvrette of Big Rapids.
Great-grandchildren, Nickolas Cole of Oklahoma. Riley, Aaron Cole of Readsboro, Vermont; two great-great grandchildren, Rebecca Bouvrette of Owendale. Lawson Cole of Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Carmela McMullen of Palm Coast, Florida; sister, Shirley Altmeyer of Henderson, Kentucky.
Donna was preceded in death by her son, Dennis McMullen; three brothers, Walter, Ronald, and Bruce Knirs, Onesister, Joyce Roth.
There will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken placed. Memorials may be offered to Brian's House.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.