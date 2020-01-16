|
Donna M. Landenberg, age 83 of Harbor Beach, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of Harbor Beach. She was born on March 21, 1936 in Harbor Beach to the late Carl J. and Louise (Inhelder) Gerstenschlager. Donna and Ralph Landenberg were united in marriage on August 13, 1955 in Harbor Beach. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2011. Donna was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing in the Easter Cantata, sewing, working on family history and looking through old pictures. She is survived by her children: Luanne Stanley of Harbor Beach, John (Andrea) Landenberg of Harbor Beach, Joe (Sandy) Landenberg of Harbor Beach, and Jay Landenberg of Indiana; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and siblings: Carl P. Gerstenschlager of Harbor Beach and Joyce Krueger of Colorado. Donna was also preceded in death by her siblings: Edwin Gerstenschlager, Lloyd Gerstenschlager, and Betty Niescholz. Funeral Services for Donna will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation for Donna will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church beginning at noon until time of services at 1 p.m. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020