Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
View Map

Dorena Ann Langenburg


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorena Ann Langenburg Obituary
Dorena A. Langenburg, 93, of Alma, MI, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Masonic Pathways with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Deckerville to Earl and Alberta (Phillips) Reinelt. She married Charles A. Langenburg, Sr. June 1, 1946 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Argyle. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1985. Dorena was a great cook and wonderful seamstress, making many quilts for her family. She was an avid reader and really enjoyed tending her flowers and yard. She retired from Sanilac Medical Facility in Sandusky. She lived in Argyle for 62 years and in Leesville, SC for 5 years before moving to Masonic Pathways in 2018. Dorena is survived by her daughter, Frances (Thomas) Kritzman; son, Charles, "Tony" (Darlene) Langenburg; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Aaron and sons; Braxton, Hayden and Miles of SC; Tammy of CA, and Trish (PJ) Blendowski and their children, Peyton and Taylor of SC; brother, David (Veda) Reinelt and sister, Alvina Sparks; sister-in-law, Patricia Reinelt. She was preceded in death by brothers, George (Rose) and Fred Reinelt. Memorial services for Dorena will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Mr. Alger Lemke will preside. Visitation with Dorena's family will be on Friday from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church parish hall in Argyle. Memorials may be made to Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Avenue, Alma, MI 48801. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Dorena's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now