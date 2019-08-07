|
|
Dorena A. Langenburg, 93, of Alma, MI, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Masonic Pathways with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Deckerville to Earl and Alberta (Phillips) Reinelt. She married Charles A. Langenburg, Sr. June 1, 1946 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Argyle. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1985. Dorena was a great cook and wonderful seamstress, making many quilts for her family. She was an avid reader and really enjoyed tending her flowers and yard. She retired from Sanilac Medical Facility in Sandusky. She lived in Argyle for 62 years and in Leesville, SC for 5 years before moving to Masonic Pathways in 2018. Dorena is survived by her daughter, Frances (Thomas) Kritzman; son, Charles, "Tony" (Darlene) Langenburg; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Aaron and sons; Braxton, Hayden and Miles of SC; Tammy of CA, and Trish (PJ) Blendowski and their children, Peyton and Taylor of SC; brother, David (Veda) Reinelt and sister, Alvina Sparks; sister-in-law, Patricia Reinelt. She was preceded in death by brothers, George (Rose) and Fred Reinelt. Memorial services for Dorena will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Mr. Alger Lemke will preside. Visitation with Dorena's family will be on Friday from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church parish hall in Argyle. Memorials may be made to Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Avenue, Alma, MI 48801. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Dorena's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019