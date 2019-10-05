|
Doris A. Seibel, 96, of Sebewaing, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home. Doris was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Ellington Township, to Edward and Esther (Moore) Weisenbach. She married Carl Seibel, Sr. on Dec. 29, 1940, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bach. Doris enjoyed farming with her husband, cooking, baking, gardening, camping, and plastic canvas knitting. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Unionville (4 corners). Doris is survived by her three children: Ruth (Harold) Shamka of Owendale, Norma (Bill) Kretzchmer of Owendale and Carl (Marilyn) Seibel of Sebewaing; grandchildren: Teri (Joe) Olsavsky, Kevin (Sheila) Nicholas, Karla Kretzschmer, Kendra Kretzchmer, Kellin Kretzchmer, Marlo (Gary) McCutcheon, Marci (Todd) Rievert, Marta (Mike) Greenslait and Marc'L (Ryan) Neumann; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; and siblings: Harold Weisenbach, Delano Weisenbach, Jake Weisenbach, Martin Weisenbach and Keith Sales. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery (Bach). Memorial donations may be given to St. Peters Lutheran Church (Unionville-4 corners) for the Building Fund or to Compassus Hospice. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019