Home

POWERED BY

Services
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
(989) 883-2720
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
View Map

Doris A. Seibel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Seibel Obituary
Doris A. Seibel, 96, of Sebewaing, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home. Doris was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Ellington Township, to Edward and Esther (Moore) Weisenbach. She married Carl Seibel, Sr. on Dec. 29, 1940, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bach. Doris enjoyed farming with her husband, cooking, baking, gardening, camping, and plastic canvas knitting. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Unionville (4 corners). Doris is survived by her three children: Ruth (Harold) Shamka of Owendale, Norma (Bill) Kretzchmer of Owendale and Carl (Marilyn) Seibel of Sebewaing; grandchildren: Teri (Joe) Olsavsky, Kevin (Sheila) Nicholas, Karla Kretzschmer, Kendra Kretzchmer, Kellin Kretzchmer, Marlo (Gary) McCutcheon, Marci (Todd) Rievert, Marta (Mike) Greenslait and Marc'L (Ryan) Neumann; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; and siblings: Harold Weisenbach, Delano Weisenbach, Jake Weisenbach, Martin Weisenbach and Keith Sales. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery (Bach). Memorial donations may be given to St. Peters Lutheran Church (Unionville-4 corners) for the Building Fund or to Compassus Hospice. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now