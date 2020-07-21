Doris Jean Tianen
Doris Jean Tianen, 95, of Bad Axe, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Huron Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe surrounded by her family.
Doris was born in Bad Axe on June 7, 1925, daughter of the late Albert and Nettie (Paison) Mayhew. She married Carl Tianen on Jan. 13, 1951 at the Presbyterian Manse in Bad Axe. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2019.
Doris enjoyed knitting, reading, baking and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Doris is survived by one son, Carl (Susan) Tianen of White Lake; one daughter, Donna (Jerry) Rochefort of Port Austin; five grandchildren, Jennifer Tianen, Jamie (Mike) Lieberman, Melissa (Joshua) Herman, Jill (Jeff) Miller and Jeff (Tina) Rochefort; nine great-grandchildren, Emily McQuillan, Cerina and Alexandria Lieberman, Haley and Jack Miller, Ethan and Jacob Herman and Joel and Georgia Rochefort; one sister- Margaret Ann Chisholm.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Tianen; sister Virginia Draper and brother Frank Mayhew.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe and Compassus Hospice for all the love and care they gave Doris during her stay there, as well as Pastor Kenneth Lueke for all his prayers and words of comfort.
Private services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe, on Thursday July 23, 2020 with private burial in Colfax Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Huron Medical Care Facility – Activities Department.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.