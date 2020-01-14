Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kranz Funeral Home
6850 Main Street
Cass City, MI 48726
(989) 872-2195
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kranz Funeral Home
6850 Main Street
Cass City, MI 48726
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Consolata Parish, St. Pancratius Catholic Church of Cass City
Cass City, MI
View Map

Doris M. Lefler


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Lefler Obituary
Doris M. Lefler, 82, of Mayville, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Covenant Medical Center Cooper Campus, Saginaw. She was born June 9, 1937 in Parisville to Thomas and Theresa (Chemileski) Miller. She married Robert E. "Buck" Lefler May 15, 1965 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Bad Axe. He died May 3, 2002. Doris graduated from Harbor Beach High School in 1955. She worked in the dietary field for Huron Memorial Hospital and retired after 45 years. Doris was a busy body and kept her house in perfect order, always clean and tidy. She enjoyed the challenge of word search puzzles. Doris was a good cook and made fantastic meatloaf. She loved the company of Rocky and Cody, her Pembroke Corgis. Doris is survived by her son, Aaron Lefler of Mayville; grandsons, Jarred Lefler of Kinde, Jacob Lefler of Caro, Zachary Lefler of Mayville, Christian Lefler of Mayville; step-grandson, John Bedore of Caro; great-granddaughter, Freya Lefler; sister, Norma Kolasa of Williamston; sister-in-law, Adele Miller of Imlay City; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Miller; brother-in-law, Frank Kolasa. Funeral service held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Our Lady Consolata Parish, St. Pancratius Catholic Church of Cass City with Rev. T.J. Fleming officiating. Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery, Lamotte Township. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tuscola County. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -