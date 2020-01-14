|
Doris M. Lefler, 82, of Mayville, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Covenant Medical Center Cooper Campus, Saginaw. She was born June 9, 1937 in Parisville to Thomas and Theresa (Chemileski) Miller. She married Robert E. "Buck" Lefler May 15, 1965 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Bad Axe. He died May 3, 2002. Doris graduated from Harbor Beach High School in 1955. She worked in the dietary field for Huron Memorial Hospital and retired after 45 years. Doris was a busy body and kept her house in perfect order, always clean and tidy. She enjoyed the challenge of word search puzzles. Doris was a good cook and made fantastic meatloaf. She loved the company of Rocky and Cody, her Pembroke Corgis. Doris is survived by her son, Aaron Lefler of Mayville; grandsons, Jarred Lefler of Kinde, Jacob Lefler of Caro, Zachary Lefler of Mayville, Christian Lefler of Mayville; step-grandson, John Bedore of Caro; great-granddaughter, Freya Lefler; sister, Norma Kolasa of Williamston; sister-in-law, Adele Miller of Imlay City; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Miller; brother-in-law, Frank Kolasa. Funeral service held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Our Lady Consolata Parish, St. Pancratius Catholic Church of Cass City with Rev. T.J. Fleming officiating. Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery, Lamotte Township. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tuscola County. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020