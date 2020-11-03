Doris Marie Clancy
Doris Marie (Johnson) Clancy; beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living Facility.
Doris was born on Feb. 10, 1926 to the late Albert and Mina Johnson.
Doris married Felix Clancy at St. Felix Catholic Church on Jan. 24, 1944. They were married for 68 years. He preceded her in death in August 2012.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin and was a homemaker. Doris was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 499 and enjoyed waitressing the Friday Fish Fry. She loved gardening, playing euchre and Bingo and spending time with her children and grand- children.
Doris is survived by her son Ronald (Laura) Clancy of Port Austin; six grandchildren, Renee (Kelley) Hayes, Julie (Pete) Wojcicki, Terri (Josh) Anderson, Kate (Mike) Smith, McKenzie Clancy and Troy (Samantha) Clancy; eight great grandchildren, Amber and A.J. Hayes, Garrett and Mckenna Wojcicki, Caleb and Joshua Scott, and Holden and Neal Smith. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Delores "Toots" Johnson of Pinnebog; and daughter-in-law, Laura Clancy of Oxford.
She was preceded in death by her sons Dan, Phillip and Terry Clancy; and her brothers James, William and Edward Johnson.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church (8661 Independence St. Port Austin, MI). Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com