Dorislee H. Doyle-Herriman, 82, of Rush Lake, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Dorislee was born Nov. 3, 1936, in Monroe County to the late Christoph and Helen (Silberhorn) Ott. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1954. She married Wayne Doyle in 1957. He preceded her in death in 2005. She married Bruce Herriman in 2011 at Trinity Lutheran in Elkton. She loved flowers and gardening. She was the past president of the Bloomers Garden Club in Harbor Beach and a board member of the Huron County Nature Center. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society and the Caseville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed figure skating and cross country skiing. She is survived by her husband Bruce; children Sandra (Dave) Murphy of Fort Wayne, IN and Kevin (Debra) Doyle of Westland; grandchildren Tara (James) Wilhelm, Jason (Diana) Feichter, Jonathan Feichter, Jared Feichter, Justin Feichter, Melanie Doyle, Scott Jacobs, Sheryl (Eric) Aber, and Angie (Chad) Bell; great-grandchildren Ellie, Emerson, Daniel, Ashley, Blake, Brianne, Carson, Morgan, Colin, Addison and Avery; brothers Bernard Ott of Norvell and Fritz (Barbara) Ott of Tacoma, Washington; sister Martha (Paul) Davenport of Reading. She is preceded in death by her brothers John and Richard Ott. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Robney Schwab officiating. Burial will be in Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia. Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Memorials may be made to the Huron County Nature Center. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary