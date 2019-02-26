Dorothian Meyer, of Bad Axe Michigan and Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 4:45 p.m. at her home in Florida with her children at her side. After fighting valiantly with cancer for two and a half years, she made the decision in December not to receive any more chemotherapy. In January Dorothy was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and was eventually brought home for hospice care. There she was cared for lovingly, by her family and friends. Dorothian was born on Dec. 19, 1944, and is survived by her son Brian (Dawn) Meyer, daughter Pamela (Chris) Schantz, grandchildren Stephanie and Jacquelyn Meyer, Courtney and Mitchell Yost, twins Jordan and Dylan Schantz, honorary grandson Noah Hinds, sister Mary Lou Lundblade and twin sister Georgian Sanders. She will be missed by all, especially her little Pomeranian, Ebony. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom L. Meyer on July 9, 2007. Dorothian had a love for others and volunteered with Special Olympics for many years with her husband Tom, and continued after his death. She was always ready to lend a helping hand whenever she could. She was a supporter of Bluewater Thumb Youth for Christ, and an Officer and Judge of the American Daylily Society and loved to show off her Daylily gardens. Dorothian was also a member of the Rose Society and Master Gardener's Club. She attended the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church and the Avon Park 1st Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will take place, 4 p.m., March 2 at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 206 E. Lagrande St., Avon Park FL 33825. A second memorial will be scheduled at a later date in Bad Axe. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary