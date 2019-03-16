Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Pigeon , MI View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Community of Christ Church Bay Port , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Community of Christ Church 755 Orr Street Bay Port , MI View Map Dorothy Ann Roe

Dorothy Ann Roe, 88, of Pigeon passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born May 13, 1930 in Pigeon, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Fannie Kohl of Bay Port. She attended the Quarry Country School and graduated from Pigeon High School Class of 1949. On Sept. 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Bill Roe in Bay Port. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She was an avid reader and in the past 5 years alone had read over 500 books. She loved working with people and sharing the herbal remedies through Nature's Sunshine. Her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends, sharing her past experiences and always adding a bit of humor. Dorothy was a life long member of the Community of Christ Church in Bay Port and was also a member of their women's group. She is survived by three children: William Charles Roe (Vicki Howard) of Asheville, North Carolina, Debra Lynn Rathbun of Mission, Texas and David Allen (Nancy) Roe of Caro; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Roe, Benjamin Kohl Roe, Chelsea Ann Roe, Tracy Lee (David) Schulz, Brandy June (Bill) Hoch, Dayna Marie Roe, Alexis Nicole (Kyle) Cook and Erica Michelle Roe; step-grandchildren Ashley Brook Coates, Benjamin Michael McFarland, Lucas Dean (Noelle) McFarland and Hannah Jean McFarland; five great-grandchildren Hadley Roe Hoch, Edyn Rose Hoch, Baley Leigh McFarland, Jaxson Robert McFarland and Raven Christine McFarland. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill on June 1, 2013, to whom she had been married 62 years; her brothers Roland Kohl, Floyd Kohl, Bob Kohl, Kenneth Kohl, Henry (Heine) Kohl and Walt Kohl; her sisters Goldie Haag, Vera Deering, Stella Arthur, Helen Warner, Florence Haag and son-in-law Spencer Rathbun. Her family would especially like to thank those neighbors and friends for assisting with taking such great care of Dorothy. The selfless love you all provided her is a true testament to a wonderful community and exceptional friendship and dedication. Your commitment to her allowed her to live out her dream of remaining in her home, a place she lived in and loved for over 63 years. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the Community of Christ Church in Bay Port with Elder Kathy Swartzendruber officiating. Burial will follow at the New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour prior to services Wednesday in church. Memorials may be made to: Community of Christ Church Memorial Fund, 755 Orr Street, Bay Port, Michigan 48720 Pigeon District Library Memorial Fund, 7236 Nitz Street, Pigeon, Michigan 48755 Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019