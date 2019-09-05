|
|
Dorothy Elandt, 92, of Bad Axe, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region in Bad Axe. She was born on May 23, 1927 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kucharczyk) Abraham. She married Henry A. Elandt on Nov. 18, 1944 in Parisville. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2004. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting and making quilts for family and friends. Survived by: three sons-Paul (Linda) Elandt of Port Hope, James (Elaine) Elandt of Sterling Heights, Larry (Marie) Elandt of Hampstead, NC; two daughters-Mary Tschirhart of Bad Axe, Linda (Bruce) Essenmacher of Harbor Beach; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by: one son-in-law-Don Tschirhart; two grandsons-Sgt. Aaron Elandt and Tony Tschirhart; two sisters-Agnes Essenmacher and Maggie Hoin; six brothers-Cass, John, Barney, and Tom Abraham, Joe and Frank Hoin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. Officiating will be Fr. T.J. Fleming. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. If you would like to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufman funeral home.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019