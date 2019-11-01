|
Dorothy Ellen Albrecht, 75, of Vassar, MI died at home surrounded by family on October 27, 2019. Dorothy was born Feb. 18, 1944 in Batavia, NY to the late David and Martha (Bontrager) Jantzi. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School in 1961 and attended Eastern Mennonite College, both in Harrisonburg, VA. She married Herb Albrecht, Jr June 22, 1963 in Alden, NY. Dorothy was an active member at the Pineview Mennonite Church in Vassar where she taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years. She served on the board of the Women's Auxiliary of the Gideons. Dorothy worked in the family auction business as secretary and auction cashier. She had a special gift of remembering people's names and always greeted you with a smile on auction day. She was on the board of the Michigan State Auctioneer's Assoc. and National Auctioneer's Assoc. and was inducted into the Ladies Auxiliary Hall of Fame of both associations. She was given the Paul Harris Fellow award by the Vassar Rotary Club. Dorothy is survived by her husband Herb; son David (Nicole) of Vassar; her cherished grandchildren Lauren (Jake) Bogert, Kate (Drew) Thompson, Olivia (Tyler) Ryan, Luke and Aaron, great grandchildren Ella, Brynn and Everly; siblings Shirley Miller, Leon Jantzi, Robert (Heddy) Jantzi, sister in law Ruth Jantzi, plus nieces and nephews. Also leaves former wife of late son Donald, Dawn Maust. Dorothy was preceded in death by her two sons Michael and Donald; brother in law Mervin Miller, sister in law Vivian Jantzi, niece Mollie Jantzi. Visitation will be held at Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Millington United Methodist Church, 9020 State Rd., Millington, MI. There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday at 10 a.m. till the time of the funeral. Pineview Mennonite Pastor Roger Hazen officiating. Burial will be at the Pineview Mennonite Church following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International Assoc. and Global Disciples Ministry.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019