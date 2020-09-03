Dorothy Gettel Parks
Dorothy Gettel Parks, 90, of Port Austin, Michigan passed away peacefully at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe, Michigan on Sept. 1, 2020 following a short illness.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1929 in Pigeon, Michigan, daughter of the late Herbert and Dora Gettel. After graduating from Pigeon High School in 1948, she attended Michigan State University, earning a teaching degree in Home Economics Education in 1951. Dorothy married the love of her life, Charles I. Parks on June 30, 1951.
Dorothy's teaching career spanning 34 years, included Livonia Bentley, Port Austin, and North Huron High Schools. During her teaching career as FHA advisor at North Huron she received a service award twice as Teacher of the Year for outstanding service by the Michigan Association of FHA-HERO. Throughout this time, she was so proud of her students, many of whom won numerous state and national FHA awards. She was a member of the Jr. Priscilla Club for 60 years. She was also a member of the Port Austin Historical Society, the Huron County American Association of University Women, Friends of the Library, and St. Michael's Church.
In addition to her teaching career, she was actively involved assisting Charlie and their children managing the Lakeside Motor Lodge along with the Harbor View Resort in Port Austin for over 60 years.
Dorothy is lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Charles I. Parks of Port Austin; her sons, David (Judy) Parks, of Troy, Douglas Parks of Sarasota, Florida; her daughters, Barbara (Greg) Sugg of Troy and Julie (Bill) Parks-Boyle of Birmingham; her grandchildren, Charles Parks and Lyle Parks, Jason (Katie) Sugg, Ryan (Vanessa) Sugg and Dylan Sugg, Conor (Kelsey) Boyle and Lauren Boyle; her great-grandchildren, Hudson and Caroline Sugg and Cora Parks; a brother, Douglas Gettel of Bloomfield Hills. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence (Phyllis) Gettel, Herbert (Doris) Gettel, Loren (Mary) Gettel and sister-in-law Judy Gettel.
Per Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ascension of the Lord Parish-St. Michael's Catholic Church in Port Austin where Father Craig Carolan will be officiating. A private burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Knoblock Funeral Home in Kinde, or from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a luncheon will be held at the Parks' residence for the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Port Austin Area Historical Society or the Port Austin Township Library.
To offer condolences to the family, visit knoblockfuneralhome.com
.