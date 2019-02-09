Dorothy "Dottie" I. Burkhard, 86, of Harbor Beach, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2019, at Huron County Medical Care Facility of chronic illness. She was born in Port Hope, Michigan on Feb. 26, 1932, to the late Waldemar and Matilda (Reinke) Paschke. Dottie graduated from Port Hope High School in 1949. On June 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, Leslie E. Burkhard at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Hope. Dorothy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Harbor Beach. She was an Associate Broker in real estate for over 30 years and managed offices of Century 21 Homestead, Real Estate One, Harbor Beach and Bad Axe, Real Estate Professionals and was an Associate Broker at the Century 21 Babcock office in Harbor Beach and Caseville. Dottie and Leslie wintered in Palmetto, Florida at the Palmetto Mobile Home Club since 1996. She enjoyed her family, friends, her flowers, card playing at the seniors and warm Florida winters. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leslie Burkhard; her children: Garry Burkhard and special friend, Roxie Marks; Diane Nielson and her husband, Niel; and Randy Burkhard and his wife, Barbara; grandchildren: Christopher (Amy) O'Neil, Corinne (Jason) Ruthig, Justin (Danielle) Nielson, Adam (Abe) Burkhard-Champagne, Aaron Burkhard and Nicki; her great-grandchildren: Brooke, Landon, Payton, Paige, Summer, Grayson and Kate. She is also survived by her brother, Erwin (Roble) Paschke; her sisters-in-law, Emily Smith, Grace Burkhard, Beverly Forstner, Esther Burkhard, Dorothy H. Burkhard, Angeline Burkhard and Betty Burkhard; brother-in-law, Alex Burkhard Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilbert Paschke; sisters-in-law, Maxine Paschke, Grace M. Burkhard, Donna Burkhard, Elaine LaBelle and Bernice Burkhard; brothers-in-law: Roland Burkhard, Edwin Burkhard, Harold Burkhard, Harley Burkhard, Delbert Burkhard, Robert Burkhard, Glenn Forstner and Jim Smith. Funeral service for Dorothy will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe with Rev. Ronald Schultz, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Harbor Beach, officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary