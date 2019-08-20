Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church
3455 Rapson Rd.
Rapson, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church
3455 Rapson Rd.
Rapson, MI
View Map

Dorothy Jean Whelihan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Whelihan Obituary
Dorothy Jean Whelihan, 89, of Filion, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 29, 1929 in Pigeon, daughter of the late Norman and Tillie (Weinman) Miller. She married James T. Whelihan on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2006. Dorothy loved to cook, garden and bird watch. She is survived by two daughters Patricia (Robert) Schenk of Bad Axe, Brenda (Darrell) Mayle of Saginaw; one son Michael John Whelihan of Ubly; one brother Donald Miller of Corona, CA; one sister Norma Sackett of Casa Grande, AZ; six grandchildren-Shannon (Josh) Torres, Aaron Schenk and friend Shannon Augle, Ryan (Laura) Schenk, Dustin Tice, Courtney Tice and friend Josh Logan, and Jennifer Whelihan; four great-grandchildren Alex Tice-Logan , Hayleigh Baker-Tice, Mason Logan, and Sophie Logan. She was predeceased by three brothers Jack, Orie, and Robert Miller; four sisters Beatrice, Daisy, Beulah, and Eva; one great grandson-Cayden Schenk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. Burial will be in St. Felix Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to share memories, please visit www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now