|
|
Dorothy Jean Whelihan, 89, of Filion, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 29, 1929 in Pigeon, daughter of the late Norman and Tillie (Weinman) Miller. She married James T. Whelihan on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2006. Dorothy loved to cook, garden and bird watch. She is survived by two daughters Patricia (Robert) Schenk of Bad Axe, Brenda (Darrell) Mayle of Saginaw; one son Michael John Whelihan of Ubly; one brother Donald Miller of Corona, CA; one sister Norma Sackett of Casa Grande, AZ; six grandchildren-Shannon (Josh) Torres, Aaron Schenk and friend Shannon Augle, Ryan (Laura) Schenk, Dustin Tice, Courtney Tice and friend Josh Logan, and Jennifer Whelihan; four great-grandchildren Alex Tice-Logan , Hayleigh Baker-Tice, Mason Logan, and Sophie Logan. She was predeceased by three brothers Jack, Orie, and Robert Miller; four sisters Beatrice, Daisy, Beulah, and Eva; one great grandson-Cayden Schenk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. Burial will be in St. Felix Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to share memories, please visit www.Kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019