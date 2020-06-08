Dorothy Joan Heleski
Dorothy Joan Heleski, 85, of Ubly, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2020 at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility of Bad Axe.
Dorothy was born Nov. 7, 1934 in Kinde, daughter of the late Ignatius and Agnes (Horetski) Bugenski. She married Stanley Heleski on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2015.
Dorothy's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. As a young woman, she made a home for her husband as he farmed and she worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Health Center in Bad Axe. As the years passed, Stanley and Dorothy added five children to their home whom Dorothy raised with love, yet a firm hand. She taught her children strong values and the benefits of working hard. Dorothy would excitedly welcome her husband home from his days out in the field with the best home cooked meals. Her children remember coming home from school to a kitchen with every table and counter covered with homemade cookies. In her golden years, she loved spoiling her grandkids with home cooked meals and treats.
She enjoyed spending her nights out dancing and playing euchre with friends. During her free time, she made baby quilts for all of her grand and great grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by three sons, Donald (Karen) Heleski of Ubly, Leonard (Michelle) Heleski of Bad Axe, Nick (Alison) Heleski of Ubly and two daughters, Carolyn (Steve) Peruski of Ubly and Mary Sue (Erik) Klink of Fort Gratiot; five brothers, Gerald Bugenski, Robert Bugenski, Richard Bugenski, Willard (Marlene) Bugenski and Kenneth (Marge) Bugenski; one sister, Geraldine Leavine.
She is survived by 18 grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Peruski, Nathan (Alexandria) Peruski, Tiffany (Jon) Razo, Tricia (Brandon) Cooper, Shauna (Doug) Booms, Connie Heleski (Travis Skarvi), Brent Heleski (Marie Wolverton), Amanda & Jamie Heleski (James France), Madison Heleski, Samantha, Seth, Zoe and Silas Klink, Sadi, Sophi, Roman and Blakelyn Heleski; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryley, Kyhlie, Emelia, Maverick, Adeline Peruski, Isabella Razo, James and Jet France, Coleson Cooper and Austin Booms.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery, Sheridan Corners. Officiating will be Fr. Nate Harburg. Friends may call for visiting at the cemetery on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Joan Heleski, 85, of Ubly, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2020 at Courtney Manor Nursing Facility of Bad Axe.
Dorothy was born Nov. 7, 1934 in Kinde, daughter of the late Ignatius and Agnes (Horetski) Bugenski. She married Stanley Heleski on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2015.
Dorothy's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. As a young woman, she made a home for her husband as he farmed and she worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Health Center in Bad Axe. As the years passed, Stanley and Dorothy added five children to their home whom Dorothy raised with love, yet a firm hand. She taught her children strong values and the benefits of working hard. Dorothy would excitedly welcome her husband home from his days out in the field with the best home cooked meals. Her children remember coming home from school to a kitchen with every table and counter covered with homemade cookies. In her golden years, she loved spoiling her grandkids with home cooked meals and treats.
She enjoyed spending her nights out dancing and playing euchre with friends. During her free time, she made baby quilts for all of her grand and great grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by three sons, Donald (Karen) Heleski of Ubly, Leonard (Michelle) Heleski of Bad Axe, Nick (Alison) Heleski of Ubly and two daughters, Carolyn (Steve) Peruski of Ubly and Mary Sue (Erik) Klink of Fort Gratiot; five brothers, Gerald Bugenski, Robert Bugenski, Richard Bugenski, Willard (Marlene) Bugenski and Kenneth (Marge) Bugenski; one sister, Geraldine Leavine.
She is survived by 18 grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Peruski, Nathan (Alexandria) Peruski, Tiffany (Jon) Razo, Tricia (Brandon) Cooper, Shauna (Doug) Booms, Connie Heleski (Travis Skarvi), Brent Heleski (Marie Wolverton), Amanda & Jamie Heleski (James France), Madison Heleski, Samantha, Seth, Zoe and Silas Klink, Sadi, Sophi, Roman and Blakelyn Heleski; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryley, Kyhlie, Emelia, Maverick, Adeline Peruski, Isabella Razo, James and Jet France, Coleson Cooper and Austin Booms.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery, Sheridan Corners. Officiating will be Fr. Nate Harburg. Friends may call for visiting at the cemetery on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.