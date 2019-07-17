Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Douglas Russel Wiederhold

Douglas Russel Wiederhold, 60, of Elkton, died Monday, July 15, 2019, while at work. Doug was born July 17, 1958, at home in Elkton to the late Phillip and Annabell (Grigg) Wiederhold. He married Michelle Meyer on July 21, 1979 at the Elkton Missionary Church. He attended Laker Schools. He began working in the family business at age 15. Along with his brother Squeak, he owned and operated Wiederhold Repair Service in Elkton. He recently began working as a bus mechanic for Laker Schools, a job which he really enjoyed. In his spare time he enjoyed attending races at the Tri-City Motor Speedway, watching the Detroit Lions lose and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Michelle; children Heather (Mark) Walters of Troy, Holly (Dave) Webb of Kimball Twp., Kory (Janelle) of Pigeon, Heidi of Elkton, and Kyle of Elkton; grandchildren Brody and Stella Walters, Angel, Alexis and Kaitlyn Webb, Kylee and Maci Wiederhold; brother Ed "Squeak" (Mary) of Elkton; and sisters Alice Birchfield of Texas, Donna Sherwood of Bad Axe, Connie Wiederhold of Elkton, Laura Prill of Elkton and Rose Krastes of Owendale; brothers-in-law Jeff (Kim) Meyer of Belleville and Mark (Lesa) Meyer of Caseville ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Gordon and John and sister Lily Jackson. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Elkton Community Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ean Green officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 17, 2019