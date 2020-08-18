1/1
Dwight Emerson Reibling
Dwight Emerson Reibling passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Bad Axe, Michigan, at the age of 94. He was born on Feb. 20, 1926 in the farm homestead to Irwin and Lillie (Steinman) Reibling of Elkton, Michigan.
Dwight graduated from Soul grammar school and then the Elkton High School in 1944. He served in the Army during World War II.
Dwight was a student at North Central College, Naperville, IL for three years and graduated with a B.S. degree from Central Michigan University. He continued his ministerial schooling, graduating from the United Theological Seminary with a three year Master of Divinity degree.
Dwight was a multi-career person. He was a licensed preacher of the Christian gospel in 1944. He served many parishes around Michigan. He enjoyed teaching sixth grade in Benton Harbor and Pontiac, Michigan. He was an insurance underwriter for a few years. Carpentry captured his interest from the seventh and eighth grade 4-H Club projects. After retirement from the active ministry he became a licensed realtor, home builder and mechanical contractor.
Dwight was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marion Ruth (Brown), daughter of Earl and Alva Brown of Pigeon. Also preceding him in death was his youngest son, Clyde Alan, who is survived by his wife Sybil. He leaves his daughter Rosemary Jo (Thomas) Sechrist of Howell, Michigan, and son Lyle Amos (Ellen) of Tustin, Calif., eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Dwight was preceded in death by his brothers Frederick, David, Arnold, Calvin, Lyle, and Edsel; and sisters Ileen Kuhl and Leona Bixler. He is survived by his sister Emma Rohrs of Phoenix.
Interment will be at Caseville Township Cemetery. A gathering for remembrance will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Dwight Reibling may be made to God's Bible School & College. Checks should be mailed to:
God's Bible School & College, Attn: Advancement Office, 1810 Young Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
