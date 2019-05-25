Services Visitation 10:00 AM Service 12:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel E. Doloris Perkins

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers E. Doloris Perkins, 87, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Mason surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Ubly to Anna (Schiestal) Franzel and resided there until she was 18. She moved to Detroit to work at Bell Telephone where she met and married the father of her children, before staying home to raise her family in Lansing. After returning to the Thumb in 1975, she met and married her second husband, Bud, and she went back to her love of the farm with animals, flowers, gardening and where she spent many happy hours canning, freezing and cooking. She had a great love for animals especially dogs, horses and her barn cats. She loved to listen to country music, polkas and Christmas music. She is survived by her children David (Debbie Sheridan) Edwards of Tampa, FL, Frances (Michael) Clark of Mason and Margaret (John) Fogarty of Colorado Springs, CO: grandchildren Rebecca (Ben) Decess, Sean (Taylor) Fogarty, Ian Fogarty, Brian (Jessica) Clark, Steven (Carella) Clark and Molly Clark; Great-grandchildren Meghan and Mallory Decess, Cora and Emmet Clark; brother Carl (Ilene) Franzel; sister Joeva Bukoski and many nieces and nephews. She has been reunited in heaven with her husband of 37 1/2 years, James "Bud" Perkins who predeceased her in May of 2013. Services will be held on Friday, June 14 at noon at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette presiding. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Condolences can be made to the family in person or online at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com. Memorials may be made to the Elkton Fire and Police Charity. The family would like to thank the staff at Burcham Hills Rehab Center, Green Acres Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the love and care during her last few months of life. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries