|
|
Earl Adam Schember, 93, of Cass City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. Earl entered the world April 6, 1926 in Elkton, one of 11 children born to the late Alfred & Lydia (Staehli) Schember. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946. During his time in the service, he fought in the battle at Hacksaw Ridge and earned a Purple Heart and several other medals. He was united in marriage with the former Betty Jane Armstead in 1946, and she preceded Earl in death in 1993. He was later married to Doris Bang, until her passing in 2016. Earl was a farmer for most of his life and was employed by Liberty Tool in Bad Axe, retiring in 1991. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cass City where he served as a trustee. Earl was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Cass City VFW Post 3644, and was a former member of the Thumb Octagon Barn. He enjoyed farming, reading, watching the Detroit Tigers, gardening, woodworking, and traveling. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his grandkids, great- and great-great-grandkids. Earl is survived by three children, Larry Schember of Auburn, Peggy McKnight of Cass City, Lonnie (Christina) Schember of Cass City; nine grandchildren, Kerri, Kelly, Crystal, Heather, Sarah, Debbie, Robbie, James, Mindi; 18 great-grandchildren, Emily, Eric, Adam, Connor, Lilly, Makayla, Lydia, Hannah, Ethan, Blake, Rylan, Grayson, Logan, Paige, Tony, Abrianna, Ava, Makenna; five step-great-grandchildren, Tanner, Dalton, Zack, Travis, Tiffany; one great-great-granddaughter, Addison; three brothers, Gerald (Jane) Schember of Goodells, Ed Schember of Elkton, Wayne Schember of Pigeon; one sister, Alene McCracken of Bad Axe; many nieces, nephews, and special friends, Tim and Paul. In addition to his parents and wives, Earl was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Schember; daughter, Tammy Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Lois Schember; granddaughter, Somre Schember; five brothers, Clarence, Kenneth, Robert, Walt, and Olin Schember; and sister, Evelyn Haley. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cass City with Rev. Steve Bagnall officiating. Military honors afforded by the U. S. Army and the Cass City VFW Post 3644 will follow the service at the church. Burial will take place later in the day at Colfax Township Cemetery in Bad Axe. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9 until the time of the service at 10ma.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Cass City VFW, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cass City, or the Octagon Barn. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019