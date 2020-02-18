Home

Jansen Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4705 Pine Street
Columbiaville, MI 48421
(810) 793-6234

Edith Charlotte "Sally" Reilich

Edith Charlotte "Sally" Reilich Obituary
Edith "Sally" Charlotte Reilich
Edith "Sally" Charlotte Reilich, 83 of Fairgrove died Feb. 10, 2020 at the United Hospice Residence in Marlette.
Sally was born Aug. 16, 1936 in Bad Axe. She later married Gary F. Reilich and they shared 48 years together. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed bowling.
Sally is survived by her husband Gary and children, Kevin Smith, Galen (Marsha) Smith and her siblings June (Willie) Neiman and Wilson (Pat) Toner; as well as six grandchildren, Cole, Lindsay, Brandon, Megan, Jordan and Katelyn; as well as three great-grandchildren, Nora, Edith and Merida. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith Hazel (Doyle) and Spencer Alex Toner as well as her siblings, John, Arlene, Marilyn, Patrick, James and Marion.
Cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned at this time, in accordance with her wishes. Memorial contributions, in memory of Edith, may be made to United Hospice in Marlette. Arrangements entrusted to Jansen Family Funeral Home — Columbiaville. Please share memories, condolences, and pictures online with the family at www.jansenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020
