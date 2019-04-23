|
Edith Wiletta Ferguson, 82, of Caseville, died at home Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, while under hospice care. Willy was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Lake Township, to the late Francis and Lydia (Sweet) Ross. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1955. She married Lowell S. Brown in 1957; he preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2015. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, reading and spending time with her family. Willy is survived by her children, Lowell "Sandy" (Cathy) Brown II of Bay Port, Lori Reese (Robert) of New York, George (Nichole) of Genesee, Nathan (Alicia) Brown of Bay Port, and Maxine Rice of Bay Port; grandchildren, Thomas (Anna) Reese, Lowell Sanford III (Brittany) Brown, Baylen (Matt) Brown, Robert (Jessica) Brown, Maddy Brown, Estelle Brown, Jake, Austin, Kelly, Braden and Willow; great-grandchildren, Sara, Elizabeth and Carter; and siblings, Leota Gillespie of Three Rivers, Larry (Judy) Ross of Fenton, and Cathey (Leroy) Eimers of Unionville. She was preceded in death by her so,n Robert Brown; sisters, Erdene Saylor and Erlene Horton; and brothers, Paul Ross, Delos Ross and Frank Ross. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Bay Port Community of Christ Church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019