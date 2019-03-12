Services Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 (989) 479-3407 Rosary 6:30 PM Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 View Map Edmund M. Guza

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Edmund M. Guza, 92, of Harbor Beach passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 24, 1926 in Detroit to the late Edmund G. and Elizabeth (Swartz) Guza. Edmund and Jeanette (Zurek) were united in marriage on Oct. 9, 1948, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Smiths Corner. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson as well as a member of the parish council for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bad Axe. Edmund was a farmer and well-known businessman for 30 years who owned and operated Guza Sales, Inc., Deckerville. In his younger years he enjoyed playing fast pitch baseball. He could whistle like a bird. He loved fishing, bowling, cutting wood and working in his yard. He was a very social and quick-witted man who loved engaging people in conversation. He was proud of his Polish heritage and spoke in Polish whenever the opportunity arrived. Edmund was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Army. He is preceded in death by his wife Jeanette, of 56 years. He is survived by his 10 children who have been the pride and joy of his life; Diane Seidl and her husband John, of Ruth, Ronald and his wife Karen (Booms), of H. B., Duane and his wife Carolyn (Particka), of H.B., Bonita Essenmacher and her husband Gordie, of Metamora, Beverly Wichert and her husband James, of Bay Port, Paul Guza, of Deckerville, Marilyn Pionk and her husband Herbert, of Parisville, JoAnne Gentner and her husband Keith, of Minden City, Edmund J. and his wife Colleen (Roggenbuck), of Bad Axe, and Audrey Siemen and her husband Joseph, of H.B.; 35 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, two brothers; Meinard and his wife Georgeann, of Bad Axe, Martin, of Parisville, two sisters; Clara Booms and her husband Harold, of Royal Oak and Frances Lawrence and her husband George, of Sebewaing, five sisters-in-law; Phyllis Kociba, of H.B, Anna Mae Learman and her husband Gerald, of Filion, Margaret Ritter and her husband James, of Bad Axe, Jean Zurek, of H.B, and Jardine Zurek, of Bad Axe. Edmund is preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Elizabeth (Swartz) Guza; one brother, Cletus, two brother in-laws; Robert Zurek and Melvin Zurek, one sister in-law Evelyn Kubacki. Funeral mass for Ed will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rapson of the St. Hubert Parish, with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation for Ed will be Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A Knights of Columbus Rosary Service will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Parish Vigil Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Memorials may be given to: OLLH School, Right To Life, or the Huron County SafeHouse. Memories can be shared at www. RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries