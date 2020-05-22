Edward Lionel Chappel
1933 - 2020
Edward Lionel Chappel, Jr., 86, of Howell, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, May 18, 2020. Born on Oct. 7, 1933 in Bad Axe, Michigan, he was the son of the late Edward L. Sr. and the late Gladys L. (Merrick) Chappel. Ed had been a Howell area resident from 1970 to 1995, then building a home and moving to Lake County, returning to Howell in 2018. He was a 1951 graduate of Clarenceville High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Ed was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He had been employed by Ford Motor Company for 40 years as an engineer, retiring in 1995 and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell, active in youth activities. Ed's passion was hiking and building as a member of SPW, a chapter of the North Country Trail Association. He received the Distinguished Service Award and a National Trail Coordinator of the Year Award from NCT. Beloved husband of nearly 64 years to Nancy (Tierney) Chappel whom he married in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany on Oct. 20, 1956. Loving father of Lianne (Nariman "Nick") Mehmed of Brighton, Edward (Julie) Chappel of Stockbridge and Eric (Katalina) Chappel of California. Proud grandfather of Nathan, Stephanie, Lindsay, Aaron, Oni, Rhiannon, Eric, Jr., Ethan and Tierney. Also survived by his siblings, Jerome (Barbara) Chappel, Robert (Mary) Chappel and Edith Pioszak; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held by Ed's family at the Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson Foundation or to the North Country Trails Association. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
May 21, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
