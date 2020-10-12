Edwina "Edna" Lackowski
Mrs. Edwina "Edna" A. Lackowski, 94, of Bad Axe, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1925 in Harbor Beach to the late Peter and Rose (Kubacki) Smaglinski. She married Edward Lackowski on Oct. 16, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Parisville. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1992.
Edna was a graduate of the Eckels Country School. She started working at Cook's Tavern until she got married. She co-owned the Verona Tavern with her husband, Edward for 38 years. She served as past secretary and treasurer for the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Edna was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish, in Rapson. She was a member of the Daughter's of Isabella Fidelis Regina Circle #608. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, word searches, the Detroit Tigers and polkas. She truly enjoyed making her specialty, potato soup.
Edna is survived by three daughters, Barb Lackowski, Judy Lackowski and Cindy Miller (Fiancé, Tom Shedd), all of Bad Axe; two sons, Jerry (Debbie) Lackowski of Port Hope, Steve (Denise) Lackowski Sr. of Ruth; 10 grandchildren, Troy Lackowski, Ryan (Jennifer) Lackowski, Chad (Sarah) Lackowski, Alex Lackowski, Steve Lackowski Jr., Michelle Lackowski, Michael Lackowski, Stephanie Lackowski, MacKenzie Lackowski (Fiancé, Trent Popour), Scott Miller; five great grandchildren; one brother, Bernard (Susan) Smaglinski, one brother-in-law, Robert McElgunn; sisters-in-law, Shirley Lackowski, Jeanette Lackowski, Evelyn Peyerk, Virginia Watchowski.
She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis; four sisters; one brother; 13 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish, in Rapson. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor, will officiate. Her final resting place will be next to her beloved husband, Edward, in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rapson.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday at St. Joseph Church from 10-10:45 a.m. There will be a rosary recited by the Daughters of Isabella Wednesday at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Both services will be at the funeral home.
Memorials have been requested to Edna's family, care of her daughter, Judy.
Under the new guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health implemented on Oct. 9, face coverings are still a requirement to enter the funeral home.
