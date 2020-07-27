Eileen B. Trepkoski
Mrs. Eileen B. Trepkoski, 75 of Ubly, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Eileen was born on March 25, 1945 at the Hubbard Hospital in Bad Axe to the late Stanley and Lucille (Puvalowski) Grifka. She married Joseph Trepkoski on Dec. 2, 1967 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Argyle.
Eileen was a graduate of Ubly High School. She worked with her husband as the Bingham Township deputy clerk. She was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, St. John Catholic Church in Ubly. Eileen enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. She liked reading, cooking, attending concerts and listening to her favorite music and spending time with family and friends. Eileen cherished the precious time she was given with her grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her wonderful husband of 52 years, Joseph Trepkoski of Ubly; two sons, Steve and Brad Trepkoski, both of Ubly; two daughters, Jill Trepkoski of Haslett and Jennifer (Roy) Peters of West Bloomfield Township; two grandchildren, Allyson and Eric Peters; one brother, Lavern (Doreen) Grifka of Ubly; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Nona) Trepkoski, Richard Trepkoski, Phyllis Dutkiewicz, Arlene (Don) Susalla.
She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Tim Trepkoski and one sister-in-law, Deanna Trepkoski.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Ubly. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor of St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe, will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Ubly.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday at St. John Cemetery from 10-10:45 a.m.
Please consider donating in Eileen's memory to Good Shepherd Parish.
Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com
to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Eileen's family.