Eldina June Heck, 94, of Elkton died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Willow Tree Haven in Gagetown. Eldina was born Oct. 21, 1924 in Grant Township to the late Lester and Blanche (Schaar) Anderson. She married Harold Heck Nov. 7, 1942 in Elkton. He preceded her in death April 13, 2006. She retired from General Cable in Cass City and worked on the family farm. She was a member of the SOAR Retirement Group in Cass City. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by children Roger (Maria) Heck of Dallas, Texas, Judy (Max) Miller of Union City, and Ricky (Karen) Heck of Elkton; son-in-law Donald Hausbeck of Reese; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and sister-in-law Arlene Anderson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Hausbeck in 2012; sons-in-law William Terrill and William Garrick; three brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 18 at Owendale Community of Christ Church with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Noon to 6pm Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Owendale Community of Christ Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com